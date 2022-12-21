Zelensky Arrives in DC; Preparing to Tell Congress That the $45 Billion in New Aid is “Not Enough”

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon.

Zelensky is expected to speak to Congress on Wednesday night in Washington DC.

#BREAKING Zelensky arrives in US on first foreign trip since war, Ukrainian diplomatic source says pic.twitter.com/iGQ5KFW8Zf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 21, 2022

According to the Associated Press, Zelensky is preparing to tell Congress that the $45 billion in new aid under consideration in the Omnibus bill making its way through Congress is not enough money.

Zelensky is apparently prepared to tell Congress that whatever the US has given Ukraine — $45 billion in new aid now under consideration — it is not enough. From @AP: https://t.co/kbyyqF5t5X pic.twitter.com/5BkSu9Dsaj — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2022

Zelensky will likely squeeze more money from the traitors in Congress.

McConnell on Tuesday said giving Ukraine money is his top priority.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell said.

Nobody outside of DC supports sending money to Ukraine.

McConnell: "Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That's how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment." pic.twitter.com/NPmzWRzoz1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 20, 2022

Speaker Pelosi called Zelensky a “hero” on Wednesday.

Nancy Pelosi on Zelensky's visit to the US Capitol on Wednesday: “It would bring honor to Congress." pic.twitter.com/G2Bs0QZit7 — Becker News (@NewsBecker) December 21, 2022

