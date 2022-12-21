Zelensky Arrives in DC; Preparing to Tell Congress That the $45 Billion in New Aid is “Not Enough”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon.

Zelensky is expected to speak to Congress on Wednesday night in Washington DC. 

According to the Associated Press, Zelensky is preparing to tell Congress that the $45 billion in new aid under consideration in the Omnibus bill making its way through Congress is not enough money.

Zelensky will likely squeeze more money from the traitors in Congress.

McConnell on Tuesday said giving Ukraine money is his top priority.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell said.

Nobody outside of DC supports sending money to Ukraine.

Speaker Pelosi called Zelensky a “hero” on Wednesday.

