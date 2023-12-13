Zelensky visits Biden, secures $200 million more for Ukraine

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson and members of the United States Senate sat down with Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington, DC as the Ukrainian President petitioned Congress for another round of financial aid. He later took part in a press conference with President Joe Biden, where the two discussed what the future may hold.

Support for aid to the war-torn nation has decreased in recent weeks, and while the Biden administration has called on Congress to approve $61 billion in additional funding, a growing number of Republicans have refused to go ahead with providing resources to a foreign nation unless more is done to tackle problems at home, such as the crisis at the southern border.

“Congress needs to pass the supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for holiday recess,” Biden said during the press conference, suggesting failure to do so would “give Putin the greatest Christmas they could possibly give him.”

Biden went on to announce that he had signed a $200 million drawdown from the Department of Defense that would be “coming shortly.”

According to the Daily Mail, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said following his meeting that Zelensky “did mention at some point in time guerrilla warfare,” noting that it would only come to that “if he doesn’t get the kind of support” he needs.

Johnson called on politicians who push for more American aid to Ukraine to “look at the clear and present danger of our unsecure border or open border and fix that.”

While the senator from Wisconsin was rather pessimistic about Zelensky’s ability to defeat Russia, his South Carolinian colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham, offered a more hopeful take.

“>They’re not losing the war,” he said. “They’re going to do really well with our help.”

Graham added that he had told Zelensky that he’s “never been more worried about a 9/11 than I am now,” citing that Biden’s open border policies could allow anyone to come into the country and commit a terrorist attack.