Ireland Appoints Minister of Truth

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

Jeremy Godfrey, a well-known British business executive, is beng appointed as Irelands new minister of truth.

He will be executive chairperson of Coimisiún na Meán (Media Commission), a body that is responsible for social media censorship and policing free speech in Ireland.

It will be Godfrey’s job to police the internet for so-called “hate speech” or “cyber bullying.”

TGP reports This appointment comes as part of Ireland’s efforts to enforce the Orwellian EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) of 2023, which requires online platforms with over 45 million active monthly users to focus on “moderating harmful and abusive content.​”

According to Politico.eu, Jeremy Godfrey will soon have the authority to impose fines on social media platforms that permit ‘hate speech’ and ‘cyber bullying.’

The news outlet reported:

Jeremy Godfrey will soon have immense powers to police social media. He’s just not quite sure how he’s going to do it. But ahead of early next year, when the Commission’s powers — including levying potentially hefty fines for infractions — take effect, Godfrey and his team of 75 regulators are still figuring out how it’s all going to work.

“If the freedom of speech is taken away then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” – George Washington.

Free speech is under attack around the world like never before. Open ended, subjective terms like “hate speech” are being used as cover to silence anyone that stands against the globalist far-left. Compelled speech must never be accepted. The government must never be allowed to muzzle the concerns and opinions of the citizens. Free speech is a God given right, one that must be exercised and defended.