Zelensky’s Closest, Most-Powerful Aide Resigns After Office Raided By Anti-Corruption Agents

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, has submitted his resignation – the highest level official to fall amid the massive graft probe which has brought rare international embarrassment on the Zelensky government.

As a reminder, Andrew Korybko recently opined that Yermak’s removal could prompt some progress in peace talks:

He’s Zelensky’s powerbroker so his downfall could undo the already shaky alliance between the armed forces, the oligarchs, the secret police, and parliament that keeps Zelensky in power, thus pressuring him into peace, especially if his warmongering grey cardinal is no longer pushing him to keep fighting.

Earlier The Associated Post reported Friday: “Anti-corruption units have raided the home, and reportedly also the office, of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andrii Yermak.” Zelensky now says he will hold consultations on replacing Yermak.

This is a huge and very high level development in the country’s ongoing graft investigation scandal as Yermak is essentially the closest one can get to Zelensky, given the top presidential aide was made by Zelensky chief negotiator in talks with the United States. Some speculate this appointment was made precisely to protect Yermak from criminal charges.

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies, NABU and SAP, confirmed they had officially sanctioned searches at the office of President Zelensky’s top aide, again emphasizing the probe has extended all the way to the top. Could this be the beginning of the end for Zelensky himself?

The $100 million energy sector corruption scandal has already embroiled and resulted in the dismissals of several top ministers and officials.

Yermak had earlier deneid wrongdoing, and is vowing personal transparency as the investigation unfolds. “The investigators are facing no obstacles,” Yermak wrote on Telegram. He said his lawyers were present for the searches, and that he’s cooperating fully.

Zelensky makes the televised, ‘shocking’ announcement of Yermak being ousted dismissed:

It’s as yet unknown and unclear precisely what Yermak is being accused of in terms a potential role in the energy kickback and graft scandal, but the growing pressure which has entered the heart of the presidential office has huge political repercussions:

Although Yermak has not been accused of any wrongdoing, several senior lawmakers in Zelenskyy’s party said Yermak should take responsibility for the energy sector scandal in order to restore public trust. Some said that if Zelenskyy didn’t fire him, the party could split, threatening the president’s parliamentary majority. But Zelenskyy defied them.

But local critics of the anti-corruption action say this is an attempt to bring unprecedented pressure on Zelensky. Reports say that 10 NABU and SAPO officers were on premise to search Yermak’s office, which is just a few dozen meters from the president’s office.

One Ukrainian lawmaker, Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Holos party, wrote that segments of parliament stand ready to defend the anti-corruption agencies should they find anything at this highest level of government. “NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at [the home of] Andriy Yermak this morning. If anything, get ready to defend NABU/SAPO if necessary,” Zheleznyak wrote.

What hard evidence involves Yermak? If there’s not enough, political retaliation could follow…

As chief negotiator, Yermak has presented Zelensky’s hard line on the Trump-proposed peace plan to end the war. Yermak was for example just cited in The Atlantic as saying, “No sane person would sign away territory.” He has argued that the national constitution forbids it and thus Zelensky “will not” agree to territorial concessions.

And, if the Zelensky administration keeps losing public and international trust amid the massive corruption probe, which has already proven highly embarrassing, Kiev’s ‘firm line’ on the negotiations could indeed quickly soften.