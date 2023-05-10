14-19 Year Olds Dying Suddenly • Vaccine Genocide by Dr. William Makis

Died in their sleep, cardiac arrest at school, 6 cardiac arrests, cardiac arrest while cycling, cardiac arrest in the shower, short illness, sudden illness, unknown cause, myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, turbo cancer.

Sound familiar? This is our new post COVID-19 mRNA vaccine era normal.

Alexandria, VA – 16 year old Alexandria City High School student Yonatan Vazquez Mendez died in his sleep on May 2, 2023 (click here)

Norton Shores, MI – 15 year old Alia Zuidema, grade 9 student at Western Michigan Christian High died suddenly of pulmonary embolism on April 30, 2023 (click here)

UK – 19 year old Durham University first year student Rhea Hourigan was visiting her aunt in Paris whe she died suddenly in the shower from a “mystery cardiac arrest” on April 29, 2023 (click here)

Apore, Brazil – 16 year old soccer player Victor Eduardo died after suffering a “sudden illness” on April 28, 2023 (click here)

Brazil – 15 year old High School student Maria Eduarda da Silva Paz, student at Pedro Stelmachuk State College suffered a cardiac arrest at school and died on April 28, 2023 (click here)

UK – 14 year old soccer talent Teddy Disson-Meade died suddenly on April 25, 2023 of unknown causes (click here)

Centreville, AL – 14 year old David Wayne Burleson died suddenly in his sleep on April 25, 2023 (click here)

Record-breaking 18 year old powerlifter Laura Delava died from myocarditis on April 24, 2023 (click here)

Australia – 15 year old Balin Menzies died suddenly in his sleep on April 21, 2023 (click here)

Bogota, Colombia – 17 year old cyclist Juan Jose Ortega died 3km from race finish after suffering a “cardiac event” on April 19, 2023 (click here)

Philadelphia, PA – 16 year old Kensington High School student Kyle W.Limper died suddenly a day after Turbo cancer Leukemia diagnosis, on April 13, 2023 (click here)

Shrewsbury, UK – 18 year old Aimee Singleton died suddenly from blood clots on April 2, 2023, after waking up with leg pain, then had 6 cardiac arrests (click here)

Wallaceburg, ON – 14 year old Rhyann Kassandra Van Damme died unexpectedly on April 1, 2023 (click here)

Rawtenstall, UK – 16 year old All Staints’ Roman Catholic High School student Isabel Kate Connolly-Wellock died suddenly after “short illness on March 31, 2023 (click here)

