15-year-old arrested in Seattle after allegedly running down pedestrians with stolen car

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

A 15-year-old suspect with a history of priors is facing charges after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle into three pedestrians in Seattle Friday afternoon, leaving them seriously injured.

According to court documents obtained by The Ari Hoffman Show on Talk Radio 570 KVI, the teen was also seen attempting to run people over in the area approximately 30 minutes before the hit-and-run incident.

Three pedestrians were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were hit. According to Seattle Police, the victims were in the crosswalk when they were hit by a speeding vehicle that ran a red light. One of the pedestrians, a 21-year-old man, remains in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center, while the other two victims, a 20-year-old woman and another 21-year-old man, are in satisfactory condition.

The teen suspect has prior convictions for five felonies and one gross misdemeanor.

A warrant was issued for the teen’s arrest on Feb. 11, when he failed to report to his parole officer, according to the Department of Child, Youth and Families (DCYF).

According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO), in 2024 the teen pleaded guilty to Theft in the First Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and Taking of a Motor Vehicle Without Permission in the Second Degree for a case involving the burglary of a RiteAid and a stolen vehicle. Under state law, the case could not be moved to adult court.

The teen was sentenced to 15-36 weeks for the felony theft charge, 15-36 weeks for the felony burglary charge, and 30 days for the felony vehicle theft, along with 12 months of community supervision, with the sentences served consecutively.

In another case, the teen pleaded guilty to two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree and Unlawful Display of a Weapon. These involved armed robberies of the 7-Eleven and once again because of state law, the case couldn’t be moved to adult court.

In that case, the Court gave the respondent credit for 176 days already served and directed him to report to a juvenile probation counselor.

The judge found there to be a serious risk to public safety and ordered the teen held in secure detention. If convicted on all charges related to this latest case, the teenager could face a sentence of six to eight years in detention.