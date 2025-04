2 days ago, an Israeli military plane (IAF555) spent 3 hours circling off coast of Los Angeles, California, right next to border w/ Mexico.

Plane model + serial number were blocked.

Took off from Chino Airport at 15.34 + landed at San Bernardino Airport (25 miles away) at 18.36 pic.twitter.com/N6kxAIVcEp

— Matt Kennard (@kennardmatt) April 2, 2025