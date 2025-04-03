Israeli Strike on UN-Run Clinic in Gaza Kills 22, Including 9 Children

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Warning: Graphic footage below

On Wednesday, an Israeli strike hit a UN-run clinic in Jabalia, northern Gaza, killing 22 people, including at least nine children.

Among the victims was a newborn baby, who was decapitated by the strike. Israel claimed it targeted a Hamas “command and control center” but offered no evidence for the claim.

Relatives bid farewell to Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on UNRWA clinic in Gaza (footage from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza via the Anadolu Agency)

Hamas denied the Israeli claim and said all the victims were civilians. Gaza’s Government Media Office described the attack as a “heinous war crime.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the continuation of the Israeli occupation’s genocide against civilians and displaced people, and we condemn this barbaric attack that targeted deliberately medical facilities and humanitarian areas,” the Media Office said.

The bombing of the UN clinic was one of many Israeli strikes that hit Gaza on Wednesday. Medical sources told Al Jazeera that at least 77 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks across the Strip since dawn.

Since March 18, the day Israel restarted its genocidal war on Gaza with full US support, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians.