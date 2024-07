20 years ago today George Bush & Tony Blair launched an illegal war in Iraq, leading to the death of a million people. Today, they’re rich, rewarded & free… whilst Julian Assange has been languished in prison for exposing their war crimes. The same thing is happening in Palestine now..

20 years ago today George Bush & Tony Blair launched an illegal war in Iraq, leading to the death of a million people. Today, they're rich, rewarded & free… whilst Julian Assange has been languished in prison for exposing their war crimes. The same thing is happening in… pic.twitter.com/rcuTzPIin1 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) July 17, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet