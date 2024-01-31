3 dead after former ICE detainee enters Minnesota home dressed as UPS worker, allegedly shoots them

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

A convicted felon who had previously been detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has been arrested in connection with the killing of three people in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, a small town about 15 miles north of Minneapolis.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, 37, was subsequently charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

According to Fox News, the incident took place shortly before 12:30 pm on Friday January 19 at a home on the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

When authorities arrived a short time later, they discovered the three victims, Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her 20-year-old son, Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth, and her husband, 39-year-old Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada.

Footage obtained via a security camera at the home showed Mingo and another man, both dressed as UPS delivery drivers, walking up to the front door with a third man who was carrying a box.

Once inside, Mingo allegedly proceeded to bring Jungwirth and her husband into a room where their young children were before demanding money. Shortly after ushering them all out, he returned with Jungwirth and reportedly shot her in the head. The two men were shot in similar fashion elsewhere in the home.

Police said that the young children entered the room and saw their mother lying lifeless on the ground.

As Fox News reports, it was determined via a search warrant affidavit that the killing was connected to Trejo Estrada’s drug dealing. When authorities searched his storage locker, they discovered magic mushrooms, marijuana, meth, and a white powder. He was also alleged to have trafficked in cocaine and fentanyl, and sent some of what were believed to be proceeds to Mexico.

Mingo, who was detained by ICE in 2019 and has a rap sheet that includes a 2020 conviction for being a felon in possession of a gun and others for aggravated battery, had been a seasonal UPS employee until early January.

He is currently being held on $5 million bond.