3 top Palestinian college students shot in Vermont in alleged bias attack: ‘Another example of hate turning violent’

Three top Palestinian college students were shot Saturday while walking to a family dinner in Vermont — the victims of a horrific bias attack, according to Palestinian and Arab-American officials.
All three men, including Harvard and Brown University students, were wearing traditional Keffiyeh scarves when they were wounded, said Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian mission in the United Kingdom, in a post on X on Sunday.
“Three young Palestinian men, Hiham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Yale and other universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington,” Zomlot wrote.
“Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh,” he said. “They are critically injured.”
The Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee said the victims are all 20 years old and identified Awartani as a student at Brown, Abdalhamid at Harvard, and Ali, whom they identified by the last name Ahmed, at Trinity University.
“All three victims survived the initial shooting, however, two of them are currently in ICU and one of the students has sustained very critical and serious injuries,” the ADC said in a statement.