“It is literally a prison planet.”

Former Blackrock portfolio manager, Ed Dowd (@DowdEdward), explains why every last remnant of your freedom depends on widespread rejection of CBDC.

“Once the central bank digital currency is linked to all your credit cards and bank accounts,… pic.twitter.com/z9FGSGduXH

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 26, 2023