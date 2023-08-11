Posted: August 11, 2023 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 8-11-23 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-08-11-1842.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 8-11-23”
“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
― George Orwell
“Censorship is to art as lynching is to justice.”
― Henry Louis Gates Jr
“My own opinion is enough for me, and I claim the right to have it defended against any consensus, any majority, anywhere, any place, any time. And anyone who disagrees with this can pick a number, get in line, and kiss my ass.”
― Christopher Hitchens
“Give me the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties.”
― John Milton
“This is slavery, not to speak one’s thought.”
― Euripides
“Until every soul is freely permitted to investigate every book, and creed, and dogma for itself, the world cannot be free. Mankind will be enslaved … If all will admit that all have an equal right to think, then the question is forever solved.”
― Robert G. Ingersoll
“It was a shocking thing to say and I knew it was a shocking thing to say. But no one has the right to live without being shocked. No one has the right to spend their life without being offended.”
― Philip Pullman
“Ultimately, saying that you don’t care about privacy because you have nothing to hide is no different from saying you don’t care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say.”
— Unknown
.