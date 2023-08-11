BREAKING: Family of Utah man killed in FBI during raid over anti-Biden Facebook posts releases statement: ‘Senseless and tragic’

By Ari Hoffman – The Post Millennial

The family of Craig Robertson, a 75-year-old man in Provo, Utah, who was killed Wednesday during an FBI raid at his house after he made threatening posts on his Facebook page towards President Joe Biden, issued a statement on Thursday regarding his death.

The statement read, “We, the family of Craig Deeluew Robertson, are shocked and devastated by the senseless and tragic killing of our beloved father and brother, and we fervently mourn the loss of a good and decent man.”

“The Craig Robertson we knew was a kind and generous person who was always willing to assist another in need, even when advanced age, limited mobility, and other physical challenges made it more difficult and painful for him to do so.”

“He often used his expert woodworking skills to craft beautiful and creative items for others, including toys such as sleighs, rocking horses, and bubble gum dispensers for the children of friends and neighbors at Christmas time. He was active in his local church congregation and loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all his heart.” “He was a devoted dog lover all his life, and he lavished his animals with love and affection. He was a lover of history and an avid reader of every kind of book. In his younger years, he was a sportsman and hunter.” “He was a firearm enthusiast, collector and gunsmith, who staunchly supported the constitutionally protected right to keep and bear arms for the purposes of providing food and protection for his family and home.”

“As a safety inspector in the steel industry, he worked diligently and conscientiously to safeguard the lives and well-being of untold thousands who would use, and benefit from, the numerous industrial and public works projects he was responsible for during the course of a decades-long career.” “Craig loved this country with all his heart. He saw it as a God-inspired and God-blessed land of liberty. He was understandably frustrated and distraught by the present and on-going erosions to our constitutionally protected freedoms and the rights of free citizens wrought by what he, and many others in this nation, observed to be a corrupt and overreaching government.” “As an elderly–and largely homebound–man, there was very little he could do but exercise his First Amendment right to free speech and voice his protest in what has become the public square of our age–the internet and social media. Though his statements were intemperate at times, he has never, and would never, commit any act of violence against another human being over a political or philosophical disagreement.”

“As our family processes the grief and pain of our loss, we would have it be known that we hold no personal animosity towards those individuals who took part in the ill-fated events of the morning of August 9, 2023, which resulted in Craig’s death. We ask that the media and public respect our family members’ privacy and give us the time and space needed to come to terms with the sad tragedy of these events.” Robertson was shot and killed at around 6:15 am on Wednesday during an FBI raid on his house in response to the threats against Biden. NBC reported that Robertson had made threats prior to Biden’s trip to Utah, including that he needed to prepare with a rile and camouflage. The FBI said in a statement regarding the raid, “The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously.” “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.” Robertson had apparently been making similar threats on his Facebook page for some time including, “Blue states will never take over the country. The armed red states will revolt and execute every Democrat politician!” In July Roberts wrote, “Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy.” Roberts was being monitored as far back as September 2022 after he wrote another post saying “the time is right” for the assassination of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the criminal report.



Robertson facing three counts of interstate threats, threats against the president, and retaliating against federal officers by threat.