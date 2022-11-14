4 Idaho college students found dead in apparent homicide, officials say

ABC News

Four University of Idaho students who were found dead on Sunday were believed to be the victims of homicide, school officials said.

The students were identified by the Moscow, Idaho, police as: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.

No one is in custody and the police department said it “does not believe there is an ongoing community risk.”

The victims were found around noon on Sunday when officers responded to a report of an unconscious person, according to police. When officers arrived, they found the four students dead, police said.

The police department said it’s “deeply saddened for the families of these individuals, fellow students and friends, and our community during this time. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to each and every person affected by this incident.”

The university said it canceled all Monday classes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-2677.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/idaho-college-students-found-dead-apparent-homicide-officials/story?id=93247819