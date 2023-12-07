50-year-old man ‘identifying’ as teenage girl competes in swim competition, uses girls’ changeroom

By David Menzies – Rebel News

Nicholas Cepeda ‘transitioned’ several years after puberty… so why is this dude being accommodated? Why isn’t he swimming in the ‘Other’ category, as per World Aquatics regulations?

There was perversity in the pool at the East Bayfield Community Centre in Barrie, Ont., last weekend.

This was the venue for the Trojan Cup swimming competition. And guess who dropped by for a dip in the pool? That would be none other than Nicholas Cepeda, a.k.a., “Melody Wiseheart.”

We first got wind of Cepeda back in October when he competed at a swim meet in Markham, Ont. We were tipped off by concerned parents that this 50-year-old biological man prefers to compete with teenage girls, some as young as 13! And incredibly, everyone from the Barrie Trojans Swim Club to Swim Ontario to Swim Canada seems to be perfectly fine with this gender-bending grifter breaking the rules.

But why? Consider that the sport’s governing body, World Aquatics, introduced regulations earlier this year stating that male swimmers who “transitioned” after puberty cannot swim with females. Cepeda indeed “transitioned” several years after puberty… so why is this dude being accommodated? Why isn’t he swimming in the “Other” category, as per World Aquatics regulations?

Alas, welcome to Blackface’s Canada in 2023, where transanity is actually celebrated by the woke elites.

And another thing: our fears were confirmed that Cepeda does not change and shower in the male or even the family change rooms. Nope, we witnessed this guy going into the girls’ changeroom/showers. It was equal parts egregious, outrageous and downright gross.

But not apparently to the people in Canada’s swimming community. Catering to Cepeda’s fetish is yet another example of diversity, equity, and inclusion – even though it’s really misogyny, if anything.

And get this: the Karen’s who run the East Bayfield Community Centre were offended by OUR presence at the venue! They demanded that we leave the premises for… having the temerity to practice journalism? (We did not leave, as we were not violating any rules.) That prompted them to call the cops! It was surreal.

Oh, and after his swim, we did catch Cepeda leaving the community centre. We wanted to ask him how he has the utter audacity to identify as a teenage girl, and then shower and swim with real teenage girls. His response? Cepeda transitioned from a swimmer to a sprinter and ran to his car in the parking lot. What a coward.

Yet, shame on the swimming authorities for letting this creep break World Aquatic rules. Indeed, what is the use of having a rulebook if nobody is going to enforce it?