BREAKING: Suspect dead, victims reported after shooting at Las Vegas University of Nevada campus

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

Police announced on Wednesday that they are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus near Beam Hall.

Police announced on Wednesday that they are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus near Beam Hall.

“There appears to be multiple victims at this time,” Las Vegas police announced on X, urging people to avoid the area.

Shortly before noon local time, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas posted an emergency notification: “University Police responding to report of shots fire in BEH evacuate to a safe area, RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

At around 12:30 local time, Las Vegas police announced that the suspect was contained, and just minutes later, they announced that the suspect had been located and was deceased.

This is a breaking and will be updated.