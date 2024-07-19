9 killed, dozens wounded in Israeli occupation’s bombing of Nuseirat camp in Gaza

By YPA

GAZA, July 17 (YPA) – At least seven citizens were killed and a number of others were injured as a result of the Israeli occupation bombing of the house of citizen Raed Diab in the vicinity of the Sunnah Mosque, south of the Nuseirat camp, on Wednesday.

Two citizens were also killed and 15 others were injured in the occupation bombing of the Abdullah Azzam Mosque north of the camp, and the same area was subjected to artillery shelling.

At least one citizen was killed and others were injured as a result of the bombing of a residential building belonging to the Al-Issawi family, which houses displaced people in the Nuseirat area in the vicinity of Camp 1, next to Al-Ihsan Mosque.

In Gaza City, the Israeli occupation artillery targeted citizens’ homes in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city, while occupation warplanes launched a raid on a house belonging to the Al-Farabi family in the Abu Iskandar area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza.

As for the cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, the occupation artillery fired shells towards the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, while the Israeli warplanes launched two raids on the southwestern area of the city of Rafah amid artillery shelling of the place.

The Israeli occupation army continued artillery and missile shelling and shooting in several areas in the Gaza Strip on the 285th day of the aggression.