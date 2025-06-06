A bunch of lap dogs.…with no backbone Just Pimping for AIPAC Why should they be visiting Israel when their Job is literally to be Mayor of a state in the U.S?

WTF
A bunch of lap dogs.…with no backbone
Just Pimping for AIPAC
Why the fuck should they be visiting Israel 🇮🇱when their Job is literally to be Mayor of a state in the U.S pic.twitter.com/Zy5rpqLZtV
— Earth Hippy 🌎🕊️💚 (@hippyygoat) June 5, 2025
