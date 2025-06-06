Ukrainian Capital Burning After Heavy Russian Cruise Missile Strikes

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Update(1932ET) : Overnight in Kyiv, emergency air sirens are ringing out, and there are reports of sections of the capital burning, after cruise missile strikes.

There are further unverified reports of a combined attack underway, resulting in powerful explosions, and keeping the city’s population awake.

Meanwhile there have also been powerful explosions observed near Russia’s Bryansk airport.

Below: things blowing up at Bryansk airfield in southern Russia:

And earlier in the day – after repeat strikes on Kherson…

Did the big expected Russian retaliation for Ukraine’s Sunday major drone strikes begin?

* * *

Russia says that President Putin is preparing to retaliate at ‘a time of our choosing’ for all the latest drone and ‘terror attacks’ – including the targeting of trains and bridges with explosives.

“Russia will respond to Ukraine’s latest attacks as and when its military sees fit,” the Kremlin said Thursday. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed what President Trump revealed of the Putin phone call Wednesday – that the Russian leader made clear that Moscow is obliged to retaliate.

Via Reuters

Peskov, speaking of Putin’s first televised address since the devastating Sunday drone attacks deep inside Russian territory said, “The president described the Kyiv regime as a terrorist regime, because it was the regime’s leadership that consciously gave the order, the command, the order to blow up a passenger train.”

“This is nothing other than terrorism at the state level. This is an important statement by the president,” he added.

Putin had accused Ukraine’s leadership of orchestrating a terrorist attack on trains carrying civilians in Russia’s Bryansk region, which left seven dead and dozens injured in the derailment of the train and collapse of the bridge due to planted explosives on Sunday. The operation appeared in parallel to the ‘Operation Spinder’s Web’ drone attacks.

Putin asserted that Ukrainian political leadership was directly behind the strike.

He also made clear in the address that Ukraine’s offer of a summit with Zelensky and an immediate ceasefire has been rejected. It marked a clear rhetorical escalation when compared to prior comments when he said:

“Who has negotiations with terrorists?”

As we reported earlier, the US Embassy in Kyiv has issued an updated security alert, warning all Americans who remain in Ukraine to be prepared to seek shelter and take emergency preparedness measures as major aerial attack could be imminent.

A senior NATO official who spoke to The Moscow Times agrees that significant retaliation is coming. “There will certainly be retaliatory actions that Russia will take. And there will be defensive things that Russia will do,” the official said.

“Russia hasn’t seemed to need much excuse for pretty severe strikes so far. But I think Russia will use this to cover and justify additional, heavier strikes and stalling negotiations,” the NATO source added. Mostly likely Russia will go after ‘command HQ centers’ – and important cities like Kiev and Odessa could see shock and awe level of bombings