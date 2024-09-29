This is outright sexual harassment.
A drag stripper wearing fake breasts and lingerie showers a little girl with dollar bills while she dances for adults, and the crowd of strangers claps along, encouraging it.
Have these parents lost their minds?!
UNACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/Wkr7Kci4oZ
— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 29, 2024
One thought on "A drag stripper wearing fake breasts and lingerie showers a little girl with dollar bills while she dances for adults, and the crowd of strangers claps along, encouraging it."
Rape of innocence. All in the room guilty.
