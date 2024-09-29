A drag stripper wearing fake breasts and lingerie showers a little girl with dollar bills while she dances for adults, and the crowd of strangers claps along, encouraging it.

One thought on “A drag stripper wearing fake breasts and lingerie showers a little girl with dollar bills while she dances for adults, and the crowd of strangers claps along, encouraging it.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*