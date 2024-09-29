This is outright sexual harassment.

A drag stripper wearing fake breasts and lingerie showers a little girl with dollar bills while she dances for adults, and the crowd of strangers claps along, encouraging it.

Have these parents lost their minds?!

UNACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/Wkr7Kci4oZ

— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 29, 2024