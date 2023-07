< Black Ops 101 >

The Dark Truth About the CIA ☠️ FULL THREAD 🧵

Many people think that the CIA is a patriotic organization that protects Americans from danger, and informs the President about what’s happening in the world so he can make good decisions. But that couldn’t be… pic.twitter.com/8cr3oLJq9G

— Michael Rae Khoury (@Vltra_MK) July 19, 2023