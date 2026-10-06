A major Health Insurance company is paying pediatricians a $2,500 kickback on vaccinating children under two and a half years old

“I just discovered the most shocking kickback that it blew my mind — It’s gonna blow your mind

There’s a company — there is a very popular insurance company for medical insurance that incentivizes pediatricians $2,500 bonus for every kid who falls behind in vaccines and they get them caught up by the time they’re two and a half

I mean, that’s tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars of extra income for a pediatrician”

They don’t name the company but I researched and found out who it is. It’s Health Net

Health Net of California offers providers a $2,500 incentive for each eligible Ambetter HMO and PPO Marketplace member (little kid) when the provider closes the Childhood Immunization Status. The 2026 version of the program runs through June 30, 2027, and is aimed at pediatricians and family physicians

It’s all about profit

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 6, 2026