IDF Backs Gaza Health Ministry’s Death Count from Onslaught

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

The Israeli military accepted the death toll put out by the Gaza Health Ministry. The ministry has found that over 71,000 Palestinians have been killed over the past two years.

The Gaza Health Ministry has been documenting the deaths of Palestinians from the Israeli onslaught and reporting the number of people killed. The current toll stands at 71,667 Palestinians, with hundreds of thousands injured.

The health ministry’s numbers have long been dismissed by pro-Israeli voices as “Hamas propaganda.” However, the IDF is now supporting the ministry’s figures.

The Gaza Health Ministry has a record of accurately reporting deaths in previous conflicts.

The ministry only records the deaths of Palestinians brought to hospitals and morgues, meaning the Palestinians who are dead and buried under the rubble have not been recorded in the official count. This has led multiple studies to conclude that the true death toll is in the hundreds of thousands. Additionally, those who are killed from starvation or treatable health issues are not counted.

The IDF says it is now reviewing the Gaza Health Ministry’s data to determine how many militants were killed. Last year, +972 Magazine obtained IDF data that showed at least 83% of the Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza were civilians.