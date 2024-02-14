A Palestinian child was sniped and killed by the Israeli military at the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian child was sniped and killed by the Israeli military at the gate of the Nasser Medical Complex. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/1T18OxlpvB pic.twitter.com/bbeb7mSXOO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 13, 2024 Share this: Print

