NEW: Florida man Dylan Brewer is arrested after “vandalizing” the street by doing burnouts on an LGBTQ flag mural in the middle of the road.

By Colin Rugg

The 19-year-old drove his truck with a flag hanging out the back over the street on February 4.

Police are claiming that Brewer caused “significant damage to the streetscape painting, which serves as a symbol of unity and inclusivity for the LGBTQ community.”

Brewer posted a $5,250 bond for “felony criminal mischief” and reckless driving in Palm Beach County.

Here is a crazy thought: Don’t paint the street if you are going to be offended when people drive on it.

