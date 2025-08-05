A TikTok reel by two Israeli psychologists explains how to cope with “feelings of compassion for starving children in Gaza while still supporting Israel”
This is insane.pic.twitter.com/7lNpGdjHDn
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 5, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
A TikTok reel by two Israeli psychologists explains how to cope with “feelings of compassion for starving children in Gaza while still supporting Israel”
This is insane.pic.twitter.com/7lNpGdjHDn
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 5, 2025