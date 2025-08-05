A TikTok reel by two Israeli psychologists explains how to cope with “feelings of compassion for starving children in Gaza while still supporting Israel”

A TikTok reel by two Israeli psychologists explains how to cope with "feelings of compassion for starving children in Gaza while still supporting Israel" This is insane.pic.twitter.com/7lNpGdjHDn — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) August 5, 2025

