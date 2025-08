This Weekend at Costco in Frisco, TX: The Indian takeover in full view. Hardly any Americans in sight.

The Indian population exploded 4,510% in Frisco over the last 20 years, surging from 2.5% to nearly one-third of the city.

H-1B betrayal robs our people of jobs, wipes out… pic.twitter.com/JJkV7SvyUH

— Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) August 4, 2025