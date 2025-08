look carefully at this video captured by a French TV crew without the Israelis knowing it. A group of Palestinians are gathered for a protest, then four of them pick up rocks and throw them at the Israeli soldiers. But they are not Palestinian, they are Zionist Jews in disguise. And they suddenly turn around and begin shooting the Palestinians and beating and torturing them to death

look carefully at this video captured by a French TV crew without the Israelis knowing it. A group of Palestinians are gathered for a protest, then four of them pick up rocks and throw them at the Israeli soldiers. But they are not Palestinian, they are Zionist Jews in disguise. And they suddenly turn around and begin shooting the Palestinians and beating and torturing them to death

