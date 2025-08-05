American says her health insurance plan is now so expensive, she has to decide if she should keep her insurance or lose her home
“I got a letter today from Blue Shield Blue Cross. And my monthly premiums went up to $2,627 a month”
She is giving up hope, “If I choose health… pic.twitter.com/06BXybGIzI
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 5, 2025
One thought on “American says her health insurance plan is now so expensive, she has to decide if she should keep her insurance or lose her home “I got a letter today from Blue Shield Blue Cross. And my monthly premiums went up to $2,627 a month””
I got a bad story about BCBS ,Stiffed me for over 7500$ , and still charging me for treatment , when they owe me money for an emergency procedure I had to have out of the country as far as I’m concerned they can S.A.D. if tomorrow Luigi took them all out I wouldn’t shed a tear