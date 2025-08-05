American says her health insurance plan is now so expensive, she has to decide if she should keep her insurance or lose her home “I got a letter today from Blue Shield Blue Cross. And my monthly premiums went up to $2,627 a month”

  1. I got a bad story about BCBS ,Stiffed me for over 7500$ , and still charging me for treatment , when they owe me money for an emergency procedure I had to have out of the country as far as I’m concerned they can S.A.D. if tomorrow Luigi took them all out I wouldn’t shed a tear

