James Comer issues subpoenas for Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, James Comey, Merrick Garland, others over Jeffrey Epstein

“The House Oversight Committee is compelling the following individuals to appear for depositions through issued subpoenas,” Comer said, before listing the persons and dates of those depositions:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9

Former President Bill Clinton: October 14

Former US Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7

Former US Attorney General William Barr: August 18

Former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26

Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2

Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9

Former US Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30

Comer also sent a letter to Pam Bondi, saying “While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.”

“The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations,” Comer said.

This comes after a subcommittee voted to demand, via subpoena, all the files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and to subpoena the officials. This was a bipartisan vote.

2025.08.05 Subpoena Cover Letters by The Post Millennial on Scribd