Rep. James Comer of the House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to high-ranking Democrat officials on Tuesday over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Among those subpoenaed are former President Bill Clinton, his wife, former First Lady, former Secretary of State, and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, and others.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: October 9
Former President Bill Clinton: October 14
Former US Attorney General Merrick Garland: October 2
Former FBI Director James Comey: October 7
Former US Attorney General William Barr: August 18
Former US Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: August 26
Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions: August 28
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: September 2
Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch: September 9
Former US Attorney General Eric Holder: September 30
Comer also sent a letter to Pam Bondi, saying “While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.”
“The Committee may use the results of this investigation to inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex-crime investigations,” Comer said.
This comes after a subcommittee voted to demand, via subpoena, all the files relating to Jeffrey Epstein and to subpoena the officials. This was a bipartisan vote.
2025.08.05 Subpoena Cover Letters by The Post Millennial on Scribd
One thought on “James Comer issues subpoenas for Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, James Comey, Merrick Garland, others over Jeffrey Epstein”
But not Trump? Oh the hypocrisy…
As if they’re gonna actually do anything anyways. All theater.