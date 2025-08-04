Israel First Billionaires Dump Millions Into Super PAC to Oust Rep. Thomas Massie

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israel First Zionist billionaires Paul Singer, Miriam Adelson and John Paulson have dumped $2 million into ousting America First Kentucky Rep Thomas Massie from Congress, newly released FEC disclosures reveal.

“What a shock. The huge amounts of money being poured into the Super PAC to remove @RepThomasMassie from Congress are all coming from the big GOP donors for whom Israel is a top cause: Miriam Adelson, John Paulson, Paul Singer,” Glenn Greenwald noted on Thursday, citing reporting from Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman.

“The group attacking me, MAGA Kentucky, is funded entirely by three billionaires,” Rep. Massie commented on Friday. “One gave millions to trans activism & Soros-backed open borders group & even funded the Russia hoax. Another is in Epstein’s black book and did a fundraiser for Sen Schumer.”

John Paulson’s phone numbers were listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s black book.

“Three billionaires from New York City and Las Vegas have funded a superPAC deceptively named Kentucky MAGA to run millions of dollars of negative ads against me because I vote against foreign aid for Israel and needless wars in the Middle East. Kentuckians aren’t falling for it,” Massie said in another tweet.

Paul Singer and the late Sheldon Adelson (whose wife Miriam took over his empire after his death) in the past pushed the GOP to support open borders and amnesty (or as they called it at the time, “immigration reform”).

Singer specifically pushed the GOP to surrender the culture war and embrace gay marriage.

As the Wall Street Journal reported in 2012:

Since 2001, [Paul Singer] has donated more than $11 million toward legalizing gay marriage, a cause he took up after finding out his son was gay. “So many people, including stark conservatives, have family members and close friends who are gay,” he said, adding that he also supports gay rights because “it’s simply the right thing to do.” This has made him an unlikely hero at the Human Rights Campaign, a gay-rights advocacy group traditionally aligned with Democrats. Chad Griffin, the group’s president, credits Mr. Singer with what he sees as the rising number of Republicans supporting gay marriage. The group is running an ad this week featuring prominent Republicans that support gay marriage—a result of Mr. Singer’s advice that it should seek to be more inclusive.

“Singer, 71, is perhaps the party’s most prodigious fundraiser, and his giving has been motivated primarily by two causes: protection of Israel and other Jewish causes, and support for the gay rights movement,” CNN reported in 2015.

Nonetheless, their PAC is running lie-filled ads attempting to smear Congress’s most principled conservative as a pro-child sex change terrorist.

From Politico, “Donors to Trump allies’ anti-Massie super PAC revealed”:

The group, MAGA KY, raised $2 million between its launch in late June and the end of the month: – $1 million from Singer

– $250,000 from hedge fund manager John Paulson

– $750,000 from Preserve America PAC, a super PAC tied to Miriam Adelson that backed President Donald Trump last year Trump allies launched the super PAC last month after Massie voted against Trump’s signature “Big, Beautiful Bill.” The Kentucky lawmaker has also criticized the president on a range of other issues including war powers and the Epstein files. MAGA KY has spent $1.2 million so far on ads opposing Massie, according to AdImpact, as the group aims to take him out in next year’s primary. Massie, who has staved off primary challengers before, has raised just over $1 million this year, and he ended June with $1.7 million in the bank. It is not yet clear which Republican might be favored by Trump to challenge him.

As Politico reported in June, Trump’s team was looking to recruit Kentucky state Sen. Aaron Reed to run against Massie.

As I exclusively exposed at the time, Reed is an Israel First Christian Zionist who believes that “Israel is God’s chosen nation.”

“We’re called as a nation to support Israel … because they’re God’s people,” Reed said in a bizarre scripted interview with a local radio host after his name was floated to take on Massie. “If we want to be a nation blessed by God then we must never turn our back on Israel.”

There is no room for “America First” in Trump, Singer and Adelson’s Israel First Republican Party.