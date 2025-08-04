The Israeli embassy paid for this mendacious ad in Times Square It is arguably the most prominent display of Holocaust denial in American history

The Israeli embassy paid for this mendacious ad in Times Square It is arguably the most prominent display of Holocaust denial in American history pic.twitter.com/5oAHPU4PnX — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 3, 2025 Share this: Print

