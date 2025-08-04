The Israeli embassy paid for this mendacious ad in Times Square
It is arguably the most prominent display of Holocaust denial in American history pic.twitter.com/5oAHPU4PnX
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 3, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
The Israeli embassy paid for this mendacious ad in Times Square
It is arguably the most prominent display of Holocaust denial in American history pic.twitter.com/5oAHPU4PnX
— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) August 3, 2025