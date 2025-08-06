Settlers attack aid meant for starving Palestinians. If a sick society had a face — this would be it. pic.twitter.com/OLdQlkVYeB
— Zohran Mamdani (@zohranmamdani) August 5, 2025
One thought on “Settlers attack aid meant for starving Palestinians. If a sick society had a face — this would be it.”
Hope every one of them has their balls cut off and burn in Hell.