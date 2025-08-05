Trump Admin to Deny Disaster Aid to States and Cities That Boycott Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Trump administration is threatening to deny nearly $2 billion in disaster aid to US states and cities unless they sign a pledge affirming they will not boycott Israeli companies.

From Reuters, “US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance”:

U.S. states and cities that boycott Israeli companies will be denied federal aid for natural disaster preparedness, the Trump administration has announced, tying routine federal funding to its political stance. The Federal Emergency Management Agency stated in grant notices posted on Friday that states must follow its “terms and conditions.” Those conditions require they certify they will not sever “commercial relations specifically with Israeli companies” to qualify for funding. The requirement applies to at least $1.9 billion that states rely on to cover search-and-rescue equipment, emergency manager salaries and backup power systems among other expenses, according to 11 agency grant notices reviewed by Reuters. The requirement is the Trump administration’s latest effort to use federal funding to promote its views on Israel.

Trump’s “MIGA” agenda also includes cutting off funding to “arguably the world’s greatest mathematician” and the Institute for Pure and Applied Mathematics at UCLA because the university is supposedly “failing to promote a research environment free of antisemitism and bias.”

“The Trump administration has been forcing Brown University and other colleges to eliminate DEI programs for most groups, while forcing them to adopt classic DEI programs for Jewish students,” Glenn Greenwald noted in a report over the weekend.

To the same ends, the Trump administration has been taking up Title IV “anti-Semitism” complaints against universities like Yale and others brought by Jewish lawfare groups like the Anti-Defamation League and the Brandeis Center.

As we saw last week, Trump’s DOJ even intervened after a college girl was filmed allegedly mildly “shoving” a Jewish student who was filming her at a gym at Florida State University.