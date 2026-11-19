Mike Johnson holding hands with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, chanting "We stand for Israel."
Look at this. It’s the perfect picture of American politics.
All the partisan theater disappears the moment it’s time to bend the knee to a foreign government. You vote for blue, you vote for red, you get AIPAC
https://t.co/t03KSfbcOH
— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) November 19, 2026
Posted: November 19, 2026
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Mike Johnson holding hands with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, chanting “We stand for Israel.” Look at this. It’s the perfect picture of American politics.”
They want us to think this is us, or at least want us to think they represent us, but most of us can’t get far enough away, back to who we are, where we came from. We were/are good, and could NEVER connect with any who commit crimes against humanity. I hope we never forget who we are and where we came from. Here’s a little reminder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6YpIMn3RJ8
.