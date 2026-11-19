Mike Johnson holding hands with Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, chanting "We stand for Israel."

Look at this. It’s the perfect picture of American politics.

All the partisan theater disappears the moment it’s time to bend the knee to a foreign government. You vote for blue, you vote for red, you get AIPAC

https://t.co/t03KSfbcOH

— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) November 19, 2026