ADL: ‘Seven Largest Jewish Communities’ Hold Biweekly Meetings to ‘Share Tips,’ ‘Draft Legislation’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The “seven largest Jewish communities on earth” hold biweekly Zoom meetings organized by the Anti-Defamation League to “share tips” and “draft legislation that might work in other countries” to advance their people’s agenda, the leaders of the ADL have themselves revealed.

They call themselves the “J7.”

“So the J7, as I said, as we said, is comprised of the seven largest [Jewish] diaspora communities. We meet every other week via Zoom to share information, to share best practices. We share what worked for our communities, what hasn’t worked, what might work elsewhere. We have shared tips, or um, draft legislation that might work in other countries, or spoken of different litigation,” ADL VP of International Policy Susan Heller Pinto said on an ADL call hosted by ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt shared on Tuesday.

“We have meetings that are some off the record, some on the record with world leaders in which we share our community’s concerns and call for action,” she added.

We were all assured repeatedly over the last several weeks following Tucker Carlson’s interview with Nick Fuentes that “organized Jewry” is an “anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.”

What exactly is this, then?