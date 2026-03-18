BREAKING: Israel destroyed a residential building full of people in Beirut a few minutes ago. Yet they will cry online about international law.

BREAKING: Israel destroyed a residential building full of people in Beirut a few minutes ago. Yet they will cry online about international law. pic.twitter.com/UhwlOMr4u0 — Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 18, 2026 Share this: Print

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