BREAKING: Israel destroyed a residential building full of people in Beirut a few minutes ago.
Yet they will cry online about international law. pic.twitter.com/UhwlOMr4u0
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 18, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
BREAKING: Israel destroyed a residential building full of people in Beirut a few minutes ago.
Yet they will cry online about international law. pic.twitter.com/UhwlOMr4u0
— Jvnior (@Jvnior) March 18, 2026
One thought on “BREAKING: Israel destroyed a residential building full of people in Beirut a few minutes ago. Yet they will cry online about international law.”
Holy sh&t! WTF!!??