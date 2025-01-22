After meeting with Bill Gates, Trump transition team sidelines 2 key figures disclosing vaccine truth

By Doreen

Prominent individuals ousted who understand issues caused by vaccines

Jan 20.25

Two advisors to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were removed from Trump’s transition team over their anti-vaccine views.

Bill Gates had previously pressured Trump in his first term to abandon plans for a vaccine safety commission, influencing the administration’s approach to vaccines.

Bill Gates recently met with Trump again and was very pleased with the meeting.

Internal tensions within the Trump transition team reveal efforts to limit Kennedy’s influence and align health policy that promote vaccines.

Gates’ involvement in vaccine policy this time around raises questions about conflicts of interest and the role of private influence in public health decisions.

Stefanie Spear and Aaron Siri, known for telling the truth about vaccine side effects and failures, were reportedly removed from their advisory roles due to their controversial views, signaling a broader effort to align health policy with mainstream conservative priorities that promote vaccines as the holy grail of science.

Meanwhile, revelations about Bill Gates’ influence on Trump’s vaccine policies have reignited debates about the role of private interests in shaping public health decisions. These developments highlight the complex interplay of politics, science, and corporate influence as the Trump administration prepares to reshape the nation’s health policies.

The removal of Stefanie Spear and Aaron Siri from Trump's transition team marks a significant shift in the administration's approach to vaccine policy. Both advisers, who had been working closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., were known for their skepticism of vaccines and their efforts to question prospective administration hires about their views on the childhood vaccine schedule and the devastation wrought by COVID vaccines.

NBC Blasts Trump and Kennedy for Wanting to Conduct Vaccine-Autism Studies

Dec 08.24

NBC blasted @realDonaldTrump and @RobertKennedyJr for wanting to study a possible connection between “autism and childhood vaccines” because NBC claims it has been “debunked” by “hundreds of studies.” But has it? The answer is unmistakably “no!” Here is the proof: https://aaronsiri.substack.com/p/nbc-blasts-trump-and-kennedy-for/comments

RFK Jr. ally petitioned FDA to revoke polio vaccine

Dec 12.24

Aaron Siri speaking during a Congressional hearing on the Biden administration’s administrative response to COVID-19. Screenshot: House Committee on the Judiciary.

An ally of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2022 petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to revoke approval for the use of a polio vaccine on children on the grounds that the agency didn’t do sufficient safety studies, documents show.

The big picture: Aaron Siri, a lawyer who worked for Kennedy during his presidential campaign, has filed more than a dozen petitions on behalf of private citizens requesting the government halt distribution of certain vaccines, also including the one for hepatitis B.

President-elect Trump said in a TIME magazine interview published Thursday that he plans to have a "big discussion" with Kennedy about potentially ending childhood vaccination programs.

To uplevel our future we must accept man’s long, sinister past

