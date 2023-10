Alastair Crooke, former British diplomat and MI6 agent: “Is America preparing for World War 3?”

“One carrier in Cyprus and another in the Red Sea… In the last few days, 80 huge heavy-lift aircraft have been coming into the region, to Cyprus, to Jordan, from the U.S. full of… pic.twitter.com/1RaUQj8ERf

— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 26, 2023