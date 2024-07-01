All of Gaza’s Health Centers Will Cease Operations in 48 Hours – Health Ministry

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement, the ministry warned that “the remaining hospitals, health centers, and oxygen stations will stop working within 48 hours.”

The ministry noted that this situation is anticipated “due to the depletion of fuel required for operating generators, which Israel restricts from entering Gaza, along with other essential supplies such as medicine and food, as part of tightening restrictions on the Strip.”

It indicated that the fuel supply is nearly depleted, “despite the stringent austerity measures implemented by the ministry to conserve the remaining stock for as long as possible, given the insufficient quantities available for operation.”

The ministry urged “all relevant international and humanitarian organizations to promptly intervene by supplying the required fuel, as well as electrical generators and necessary spare parts for maintenance.”

On Friday, Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said that the hospital would cease operations imminently due to a shortage of fuel required for its electrical generators.

PRCS Evacuates

On Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) evacuated its temporary administrative headquarters in the southern Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks on the area.

The organization “fully evacuated its temporary administrative headquarters in the Mawasi Khan Younis area due to shrapnel falling on the building and direct shelling, which posed a danger to the staff working inside,” it said on X on Saturday.

The Al-Mawasi area was designated by the Israeli military as a “safe haven” for Palestinians following its ground invasion of Rafah in early May.

However, Israeli forces have attacked the area since already displaced Palestinians sheltering in Rafah were forced to evacuate to Al-Mawasi.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,877 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,969 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.