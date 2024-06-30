Florida middle school teacher arrested on 10 counts of child pornography charges

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A Florida middle school teacher has been arrested on child pornography charges. The teacher had been employed as a camp counselor for the summer when he was arrested.

Quinton Womack Wedlaw, 25, of Broward County, was taken into custody on 10 counts of child pornography. He was arrested by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday while working as a counselor at a summer camp in Fort Lauderdale. He has since been bailed out of jail on a $200,000 bond, as per 7 News WSVN.

According to police documents reviewed by the outlet, Wedlaw worked as a teacher at Parkway Middle School in Fort Lauderdale. He was allegedly found in possession of over 25 videos depicting child pornography on multiple electronic devices. Investigators said they were tipped off by Google that Wedlaw had inappropriate images in his account.

Prosecutors asked the judge to deny bail given that the suspect had “chosen jobs where he is surrounded by children, and the allegations in these reports.”

Wedlaw’s attorney pleaded to the judge for leniency, arguing that this was the first time his client had been arrested. The judge set the bail at $200,000. Wedlaw made bond and was released per the condition he had to wear an electronic monitoring device. He was also ordered to have no access to the internet, no communication with minors, and must stay away from schools and parks that might have children.

The Broward County Public Schools system released the following statement in response: “The District and school leadership are aware of this individual’s arrest. Due to summer break, he is not currently working at the school. For the upcoming school year, he will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the case.”