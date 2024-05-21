If this sh*t doesn't piss you off I don't know what will.
American taxpayers funding illegals yet they can't even be in the building they are paying for.
America, when is enough enough?
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 21, 2024
2 thoughts on “American taxpayers funding illegals yet they can’t even be in the building they are paying for. America, when is enough enough?”
Powerful video. And yes, we are “on the brink.” But how long have we been there? We saw them fill the NY high-risers with invaders, and we saw it/see it in nearly all other major cities across the nation. We try to come together like the fighters of 1775 at Lexington Green did, but the enemy’s all-seeing-eye ever watches us, infiltrates and sabotages our organizing, our plans to restore The Bill of Rights as the Supreme Law of the Land. Still we move as best we can, though we have not yet responded en masse. Is Chicago the canary in the coal mine? Should we all not be the canary in the coal mine? And what better plan have we than to stand ready and recognize our moment?
I’m sorry. I read my words and they fall short. I do not have enough experience in fighting the devil.
Oh, I need to add one word: I do not have enough experience in fighting the devil… YET!!
