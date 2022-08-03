Ammo companies are reporting packages being lost or damaged before reaching customers

Natural News – by Arsenio Toledo

Ammunition manufacturers and other firearms-related companies are reporting more instances of their ammo packages being damaged or lost while in transit to customers.

John Petrolino, writing for Bearing Arms, noted in interviews with several firearms companies that many of their accounts with UPS have been cancelled.

Patrick Collins, owner of ammo distributor The Gun Food, reported to Petrolino that many of the packages that he was able to ship out via UPS have turned up missing. He shared that he once shipped out around 18,000 rounds of ammunition, but only around 6,000 actually reached his customers.

UPS claimed that Collins was not properly packaging his ammo shipments. They even attempted to reach out to him to say that he has been putting in far too many claims on packages that are not getting delivered.

“They’re not even making it. And I don’t know what they are doing in the facilities, if they are purposefully damaging them. However, they are not making it to the customer,” said Collins. “Now for every batch that does ship, we actually ship everything insured. And usually, depending on the quantity or the value of the shipment, we’ll ship it with some type of signature required.”

Collins finds it amusing whenever UPS reaches out to him for supposedly putting in “too many claims” regarding lost ammo packages.

“Well, no, I didn’t put in too many claims … our customer never received their package that we had shipped,” he said.

Some ammo shipments were possibly “seized and destroyed”

Joe Zatar of Ghost Firearms, a gun dealer based out of Florida, was recently told by UPS that it was terminating his company’s account because the shipping service claimed the gun dealer “may be violating” laws concerning the distribution of homemade gun parts.

UPS has told Zatar that he can’t reopen another UPS account or ship anything from a UPS store or website. What most concerns Zatar are the packages already in the UPS system, which may have been confiscated by the shipping company.

“We write to inform you that UPS has learned that your company may be violating applicable laws concerning the shipment of ‘ghost guns’ to unauthorized locations. In light of our concern, UPS has determined that it will cancel your account, effective immediately,” read a letter from UPS announcing the decision to terminate Zatar’s account.

“Please note that any package found in the UPS system determined to have been tendered by GHOST FIREARMS may be seized and destroyed,” the letter concluded.

Zatar noted that he had just shipped out more than $30,000 worth of guns and ammo before his account was shut down. He argued that he has never shipped firearms parts to states where they are considered illegal.

“We are in total compliance. We had ATF in here just two weeks ago, and they told us we were completely legal.”

In his interview with Petrolino, Collins noted that he believes these actions by UPS against gun dealers and ammo distributors are part of a growing trend of existential threats against the Second Amendment.

In his interview with Petrolino, Collins noted that this latest attack against gun and ammo distributors is part of the “multi-pronged approach” to threaten the Second Amendment. This approach consists of choking off industry members financially, state and federal governments working together to restrict the rights of gun owners, and corporations disrupting the supply chain and logistics networks of gun and ammo distributors.

Watch this video discussing how America sending tens of millions of rounds of ammunition to Ukraine is causing domestic ammo shortages.

This video is from the Glock 1911 channel on Brighteon.com.

Sources include:

ZeroHedge.com

BearingArms.com

AmmoLand.com

Brighteon.com

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-08-03-ammo-companies-reporting-packages-being-damaged-lost.html