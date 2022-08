Slapstick Comedy from 90s Gives Preview of Biden Era





Incarnate

Jun 22, 2021 I thought Lloyd Bridges’ Admiral/President Benson in the Hot Shots! films was hilarious when I watched them in the early 90s. Though I still appreciate his performance, watching him as POTUS in 2021 hits a little too close to home.

…And somehow the wacky absurdity of the slapstick genre doesn’t seem as outlandish anymore…

Clips taken from ‘Hot Shots!’ and ‘Hot Shots Part Deux!’