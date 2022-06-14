Another Blow to the US Food Market: Fire Breaks Out at a Food Processing Plant West of Waupaca County in Wisconsin

A fire ignited inside a food manufacturing facility in the town of Belmont near the Portage-Waupaca County, Wisconsin on Monday.

Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Festive Foods on County Highway D around 9 a.m., WSAW-TV reported.

The company owner and president, Mike Holmgren, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The crew tried to put out the fire for almost nine hours since it started, according to an update from News 9.

The owner of Festive Foods, LLC, Michael Holmgren, says he’s grateful for emergency responders and their dedication, providing a glimpse into how the fire started. “It was in the back of the building, up in the roofline area,” he explained. Holmgren says over 100 employees were working in the building at the time the fire started. All were able to evacuate safely. Holmegren says its too early to tell what rebuilding might look like. “There’s damages, yes,” he said over the phone, “so we have to assess how quickly we can rebuild. Everybody is very committed, everybody is safe and home with their families right now, and we’ll support them through this.” Contrary to earlier reports, there is no concern of chlorine or chemical exposure through smoke at the plant.

