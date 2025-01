I’m hearing that people are thinking that an ARSONIST or ARSONISTS are starting fires in the valley area. (Studio City, NoHo, Burbank).

With my own eyes, I know they are.

(I called 911).

I hope all the fires are contained or put out by tomorrow morning. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/5iTSjBLzwM

— I Post What I Want 🪬 (@Sye_Lokata) January 9, 2025