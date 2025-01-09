Facebook’s ‘Free Speech’ Overhaul ‘Opened Season on Just About Every Topic Except One’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

It turns out that Mark Zuckerberg and Joel Kaplan aren’t so committed to embracing “free speech” after all.

“Facebook’s guidelines overhaul opened season on just about every topic exception one,” Gab CEO Andrew Torba commented Wednesday on X. “Every time.”

He included a quote from Wired Mag detailing the exceptions to Facebook’s “free speech” rules:

The updates similarly preserve a number of older restrictions that Meta has had in place for years. The current version of the policy maintains prohibitions on Holocaust denials, blackface, insinuations about Jewish people controlling the media.

“I think this is broadly what the shift to ‘free speech’ is about from all of these guys,” Torba said in a follow-up post. “Look now you can say whatever you want (except that!) so free speech is restored! People are noticing way too much, especially after Israel bombing kids for the past year. So they open the floodgates of ‘free speech’ to allow everyone to focus on anyone else but them.”

“Conservative” media outlets were celebrating Zuckerberg promoting Joel Kaplan to Chief Global Affairs Officer for Meta as some sort of win for “free speech” — all while ignoring the fact he was “the senior Facebook official who worked directly with the Israeli Government to ensure that Israel’s demands for censorship were honored.”

In 2020, under lobbying from the World Jewish Congress, Zuckerberg banned all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.

The World Jewish Congress also pushed Zuckerberg in 2024 to ban claims of “Zionists” “running the world or controlling the media” as “hate speech.”

Zuckerberg’s newfound commitment to “free speech” is nothing more than a marketing ploy.