At Least Three Illegal Alien Amnesty Bills Active in Lame Duck Congress

Border Hawk – by Alan Wall

A new Congress was elected last month, but does not convene until next month.

We call the period between the election and installation of the new Congress the lame duck session.

But make no mistake, they are still lawmakers and they can still do some damage.

When dealing with borders and immigration, citizens really need to keep an eye on them.

As bad as the border situation already is, one might ask how it could get worse.

But anybody who wonders this underestimates the ability of the U.S. Congress to make things even worse.

Legalizing illegal aliens gives them more rights and privileges, makes them harder to deport, and puts them on the path to citizenship.

Simply as a matter of principle, amnesty for illegal aliens is a bad idea and encourages more people to come to the U.S.

As a longtime resident of Mexico I observed that Mexicans were very familiar with U.S. immigration policy. Any amnesty will be noised abroad in Mexico immediately.

Let’s look at three active proposals dreamed up in the fever swamps of the United States Congress.

THE FARM WORKFORCE “MODERNIZATION” ACT

I’m from a farm, so I understand the value of farm labor.

However, the need for agricultural workers has too often been exploited by profiteers who don’t care about the future of our country as long as they can secure cheap labor.

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would legalize a million illegal aliens who are currently doing farm work.

This bill was passed by the current House of Representative in 2021. Its backers want to get its companion bill passed in the Senate pronto. Big Ag is of course pushing for its passage.

It’s ridiculous to call this a “modernization act.” Labor gluts impede technological innovation. If you have an ample supply of cheap labor, what incentive is there for innovation?

THE “DREAMer” AMNESTY

The so-called “DREAMers” are illegal aliens who were minors when brought into the U.S. by their parents. So we’re told it’s unjust to deport them, even though they are citizens of other countries.

This approach is used to guilt-trip people into supporting amnesty proposals.

The latest DREAMer amnesty scheme was put together by Democrat Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Thom [sic] Tillis of North Carolina, who can’t even properly spell his nickname.

It would legalize two million DREAMers and accelerate applications for asylum, as if we need that.

In order to entice backing from those who claim to support control of the border, this bill purportedly includes funding for immigration enforcement.

And get this, the bill pledges “fast removal of migrants who don’t qualify.”

Really?

As Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies so aptly puts it, “Look, the administration is supposed to be removing (i.e., deporting) people *now*, and it’s simply not doing so — even the number of criminals being removed is down. Why would anyone expect them to obey *this* law?”

Look, the administration is supposed to be removing (i.e., deporting) people *now*, and it's simply not doing so — even the number of criminals being removed is down. Why would anyone expect them to obey *this* law? https://t.co/3CmxCs3Jbf — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) December 5, 2022

AMNESTY FOR RELATIVES OF VETERANS

Hey, I’m a veteran, and of course I believe that veterans should be respected. But you can’t pass a bad law and make it good just by slapping the “veteran sticker” on it.

This one is H.R. 7946 – the Veteran Service Recognition Act of 2022.

As Breitbart reports, this amnesty “would help secure green cards for illegal alien family members of U.S. service members,” and even for illegal aliens who are serving or have served in the military. So, the bill itself admits there are illegals in the military.

It’s already passed the House of Representatives, having been voted for by 217 Democrats and three Republicans, including the courageous Adam Kinzinger, who is thankfully on his way out of Congress.

CONCLUSION

There are at least three illegal alien amnesties active in Congress.

It makes you realize that no legislation is better than bad legislation.

Honestly, there’s a lot to be said for doing nothing, when the alternative is doing something harmful.

Shouldn’t all these guys be on Christmas vacation already?

Border Hawk