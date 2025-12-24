Aussie Leaders Crush Online Free Speech To Prop Up Failing Multiculturalism

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

As “radical Islamist threats” continue to plague Australia, politicians are pivoting to policing speech and tightening gun laws on law-abiding citizens—now openly admitting curbs on free expression are needed to shield their multicultural agenda.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has unveiled a sweeping plan to combat what she calls rising anti-Semitism, but the measures conveniently sidestep the core issue of unchecked radical Islamism behind recent attacks, focusing instead on doxxing anonymous social media users and reviewing gun laws.

In a joint news conference, Allan announced legislation that would force social media platforms to reveal identities behind anonymous accounts accused of spreading ‘hate’. “Under Victoria’s civil anti-vilification scheme which starts in 2026, the speaker of a vilifying statement generally needs to be identifiable and held accountable,” she stated.

She continued, “We recognise that this could protect cowards who hide behind anonymous profiles to spread hate and stoke fear.” emphasising, “That is why Victoria will spearhead new laws to hold social media companies and anonymous users to account and will appoint a respected jurist to unlock the legislative path forward.”

The move comes in the wake of the horrific Bondi Beach attack, where Pakistani radicals with ISIS ties slaughtered 16 people, including Jews celebrating Hanukkah. Yet, rather than addressing the importation of radical ideologies through porous borders, Allan’s response echoes the deflection seen from federal leaders.

Allan also announced a review of Victoria’s gun laws, appointing former police chief commissioner Ken Lay to examine ways to “toughen” them further. This aligns with a national push for stricter controls, even as Australia’s existing laws are among the world’s toughest—proving once again that disarming citizens does little to stop determined terrorists.

Allan’s government is also granting police new powers to ban protests in the aftermath of terror incidents, following New South Wales’ lead. While framed as a response to anti-Semitism, the timing—right after an Islamist massacre—highlights a pattern of Aussie politicians avoiding direct confrontation with radical Islam.

Instead, figures like Allan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese repeatedly spotlight “right-wing extremists” and “neo-Nazis” as the supposed primary threats. In the days following Bondi, Albanese warned of the “rise of right-wing extremists,” despite the attackers’ clear Islamist motivations.

This unwillingness to name radical Islamism head-on persists. Clips from recent press conferences show leaders dodging questions on Islamist radicalization, pivoting to vague warnings about “extremism” from all sides—but with a heavy emphasis on the far-right. For instance, in a Sky News appearance, Albanese reiterated concerns over “neo-Nazis” infiltrating protests, even as intelligence agencies thwart Islamist plots weekly.

As we detailed previously, Albanese doubled down on the “diversity is our strength” mantra while cops smashed yet another Islamist terror cell en route to Sydney. That incident saw seven suspects from Victoria—Allan’s own state—rammed off the road, underscoring the real dangers festering under lax migration policies.

Victoria’s latest measures, including potential civil liability for social media giants if users can’t be identified, reek of a surveillance state expansion. Platforms could face lawsuits for “hate speech” posted anonymously, effectively ending online anonymity for critics of government policy.

In a stunning admission during a joint news conference, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns also defended Australia’s restrictive speech laws, explicitly linking them to preserving multiculturalism amid rising tensions.

Minns pushed back against calls to repeal vilification statutes, stating, “There’s been some that have been agitating in the Parliament to nullify The laws, To remove them off the statute books.”

He warned, “Think about what kind of toxic Message That would send to the New South Wales community.”

Challenging opponents, Minns demanded, “Advocates for those changes need to explain What do they want people to have the right to say? What kind of racist abuse do they want to see or be able Lawfully see on Streets of Sydney.”

Minns openly contrasted Australia with the U.S., declaring, “I recognise and I’ve fully said from beginning, we don’t have the same freedom of speech laws That they have in the United States. And the reason for that is we want to hold together our multicultural community and have people live In peace free from the kind of vilification and hatred that we do see around the world.”

The clip, widely shared on X, exposes how leaders view free speech as a threat to their imported diversity model—preferring censorship over addressing the Islamist violence eroding public safety.

Australia’s slide toward authoritarianism accelerates as leaders exploit tragedies to muzzle dissent. From hate speech crackdowns to gun grabs, the focus remains on controlling citizens rather than securing borders against radicals.

If history teaches anything, it’s that sacrificing freedoms for “safety” never ends well. True security demands confronting the Islamist menace directly—not hiding behind laws that punish speech and disarm the innocent.

